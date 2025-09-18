Mumbai-based MatchLog begins global expansion plans with Singapore office

Singapore, Sep 18 (PTI) A Mumbai-based startup that deals with sustainable logistics and supply chain optimisation has opened an office in Singapore, offering its four platforms to fast-growing trade across South East Asia.

MatchLog Solutions aims to tap into an estimated 75 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU) containers annually in the regional shipping and cargo transportation sector.

"For our new office, we are building a team of experts in regional shipping logistics and trade intelligence to strengthen our operations as part of our global expansion,” said Manish Singh, Co-Founder and Region Head, South East Asia, MatchLog, a pioneer in sustainable logistics and supply chain optimisation.

Singapore, with 14.18 million TEU containers handled by PSA Singapore in the first four months of this year, is the starting point for MatchLog’s four platforms, which have partnered with Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, and Pacific International Lines (PIL), among others in India, said Singh, a software stalwart with insight into maritime trade flows.

In 2024, PSA Singapore, one of the largest container ports in the world, handled a record 40.9 million TEUs. The Singapore port reported a 6.1 per cent throughput increase year-on-year, totalling 14.18 million TEU containers in the first four months.

“We are already working with Maersk, Hapag-Lloyd, and PIL, among others in India, and will be extending our four platform services to these leading maritime groups from the city-state, rated among the top maritime and trade handling transshipment hubs globally,” he told PTI.

MatchLog has been enjoying a 20 per cent month-on-month growth for the last six months in India, where ports handled 18 million TEU containers a year.

“With the Indian economy growing at a fast pace, our platforms are fully occupied by our clients. As such, it is time to venture into the South East Asian markets and build our global footprint,” added Dhruv Taneja, Founder & Global CEO, MatchLog.

MatchLog was formed in 2019 to offer cargo handling efficiency and productivity to the shipping industry as well as to shipping agents and cargo management companies.

India’s merchandise exports recorded a positive growth of 6.7 per cent in August 2025, reaching USD 35.1 billion, compared to USD32.89 billion in August 2024, according to official data from the Ministry of Commerce.

Simultaneously, imports declined by 10.12 per cent to USD 61.59 billion, down from USD 68.53 billion in the corresponding period last year.

India’s real GDP grew 6.5 per cent this year, with potential to further pick up in the coming years as India liberalises market-to-market dealings through Free Trade Agreements (FTA) with established and emerging economies, said Taneja, who is focused on doing “much more through the platforms while exploring new opportunities.” The four platforms are for reusing containers, increasing container use, digitally tracking containers, and easing the execution of transportation plans for cargo movements from traders through to shipping networks across the globe.

“The MatchLog platforms have gained the right place in the Indian merchandise trade sector, and we expect to establish a similar market position in the coming year in South East Asia, given that we are already working with industry heavyweights,” said Taneja.

The digital shipping concept, initiated in India, sits well with MatchLog’s “go-to-market” strategy. “We are now in the process of building clients both at home and in major maritime centres,” underlined Taneja, a shipping and banking industry veteran.

The startup has completed two rounds of funding, backed by marquee investors providing USD4.5 million.

In 2022, MatchLog raised USD3 million from Blue Ashva Capital, Rain Matter Climate Technologies, and Capital-A. It has also raised USD1.5 million in a round led by July Ventures, Motion Ventures, and Venture Catalyst, with support from existing investors Capital-A and Blue Ashva.

MatchLog is utilising the funds to further expand and enhance its technology and infrastructure. “This is a work in progress,” added Taneja.

Going forward, MatchLog aims to help the global shipping industry avoid 80,000 metric tonnes of emissions and reduce freight costs by USD 100 million. “Emission control and freight costs are challenges the global maritime industry is trying to manage,” he stressed. PTI GS SKY SKY