Mumbai CNG pumps see rush after gas pipeline damage disrupts supply

Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) CNG pumps in Mumbai witnessed long queues for refuelling on Monday after a major gas pipeline was damaged, disrupting supply and affecting thousands of autorickshaws, taxis and other CNG-run vehicles.

A large number of autorickshaws and taxis, including those operated by aggregators like Ola and Uber, and some buses run by public transport undertakings in the city, rely on the Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) supplied by the Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL).

In a statement issued on Sunday night, MGL said the disruption occurred due to third-party damage to GAIL's main gas supply pipeline inside the Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers (RCF) compound, affecting flow to its City Gate Station (CGS) at Wadala, a key entry point for gas supply to Mumbai.

The affected supply led to reduced pressure across the network, with many CNG stations in Mumbai, neighbouring Thane and Navi Mumbai operating at limited capacity or temporarily shutting down, resulting in long queues and extended waiting times for refuelling.

The shortage is likely to affect transport availability during the day.

Anil Garg, leader of a school bus operator's body, said their operations were hit due to the CNG shortage.

"Many school buses in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region are facing problems in getting CNG," Garg said, adding that they have been forced to combine the school bus routes.

The MGL said it has prioritised supply to residential consumers to ensure an uninterrupted piped natural gas (PNG) availability to households.

It advised industrial and commercial consumers in affected areas to switch to alternate fuel until restoration.

"Gas supplies across MGL's network will normalise once the damage is rectified and supply is restored to CGS Wadala," MGL said, while regretting the inconvenience caused.

The company has not provided a timeline for the full restoration of supply. PTI KK GK