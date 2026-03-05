Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore airports see 175 flight cancellations amid Middle East crisis

New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) At least 175 international flights were cancelled at Delhi and Bangalore airports on Thursday due to the Middle East crisis, officials said.

Carriers, including those from the Middle East, started operating a limited number of flights to ferry passengers who have been stranded in the wake of the escalating conflict involving the US, Israel and Iran.

A total of 105 flights, 40 departures and 65 arrivals, were cancelled at the Mumbai airport on Thursday, officials said.

They said 22 departures and 18 arrivals were cancelled at the Delhi airport, while 16 departures and 14 arrivals were cancelled at the Bangalore airport.

SpiceJet said it would operate 13 special flights on Thursday, while Akasa Air would have one flight as well as the return from Mumbai to Jeddah.

"Flights to and from Abu Dhabi, Doha, Riyadh and Kuwait will remain suspended until March 07, 2026," Akasa Air said in a post on X.

International flight operations have been disrupted since February 28, disrupting the travel plans of thousands of passengers.

On March 4, 381 international flights departed with 69,745 passengers at the Indian airports, as per data from the civil aviation ministry.

"On 05 March 2026, due to the current situation and temporary airspace closures by the relevant authorities affecting parts of the region, Qatar Airways has started to organise and operate a limited number of relief flights to assist passengers affected by the current situation and temporary airspace closures across the region," the airline said in a post on X.

Emirates, in a post on X, said that with the limited reopening of airspace, it was operating a reduced flight schedule until further notice.

Amid reports that Air India flew over restricted airspace in the Middle East, the airline, on Thursday, said it does not operate flights over any restricted airspace.

"Flight routes are planned using realtime intelligence, global advisories, and continuous monitoring to ensure every journey remains safe, compliant, and reliable," it said in a post on X. PTI IAS RAM DRR