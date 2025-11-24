Mumbai Int'l Airport handles record single-day air traffic movement Nov 21

Mumbai, Nov 24 (PTI) Adani Group-AAI-run Mumbai International Airport handled 1,036 air traffic movements in a single day on November 21, surpassing its earlier best of 1,032 achieved earlier this month, mainly due to festive demand, private airport operator MIAL said on Monday.

In terms of air traffic movements on November 21, 2025, Mumbai International Airport catered to 1,036 ATMs -- 520 arrival and 516 departure flights, it said.

Of these 1,036 ATMs, 755 were domestic flights, and the remaining 281 were international ones, MIAL noted.

The airport operator also reported 1,70,488 passenger movements (1,21,527 domestic, 48,961 international) from its facility on November 21, close to its highest-ever single-day passenger traffic of 1,70,516 recorded on January 11, 2025.

On November 21, Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad and Kolkata registered the highest passenger movements on domestic routes, while international travel saw strong demand for destinations like Dubai, Abu Dhabi, London Heathrow, Doha and Jeddah, MIAL said.