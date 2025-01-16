Mumbai Int'l Airport sees 6.3 pc growth in passenger traffic to 5.48 cr in 2024: MIAL

Mumbai, Jan 16 (PTI) Mumbai International Airport logged a 6.3 per cent year-on-year growth in passenger traffic at 5.48 crore in 2024, the private airport operator Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) said on Thursday.

Advertisment

The passenger traffic at Mumbai airport was recorded at 5.16 crore in 2023, it said.

The airport also recorded 3,46,617 air traffic movements, or departures and arrivals, marking a 3.2 per cent increase over the previous year, MIAL said.

The facility saw its highest single-day passenger movement on December 21, with about 170,000 passengers -- 116,982 domestic and 52,800 international travellers, it said.

Advertisment

December also emerged as the busiest month for the airport, recording a 3.4 per cent growth in arrival and departure of passengers at 50.5 lakh.

Additionally, the airport achieved a milestone with over 8,000 international air traffic movements in December, further strengthening its position as a global travel hub while two days of February 2024 -- 3 and 10 February -- saw CSMIA handling its highest-ever single-day ATMs for the entire year with 962 movements on both days. PTI IAS TRB