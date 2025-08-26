Mumbai-Konkan ferry service set for launch, it will be fastest in South Asia: Minister Rane

Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) Maharashtra Minister for Fisheries and Ports Development Nitesh Rane on Tuesday said permissions have been received from various authorities for a new roll-on roll-off (Ro-Ro) service connecting Mumbai with Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts in the Konkan region.

He said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' dream of a passenger boat service between Mumbai and the scenic coastal region is set to become a reality from September and added it will be the fastest ferry service in South Asia.

Talking to reporters, Rane informed he had received copies of orders from the Union shipping ministry and the Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) granting approvals for the proposed service, which will be operated by M2M Princess vessel.

"It was Chief Minister Fadnavis' concept to connect Mumbai with Konkan via a Ro-Ro service. He undertook several decisions to lay the foundation of this service (as CM between 2014-19). In his new term as CM, his dream is set to get realised. It is going to become a reality. As a cabinet colleague of Fadnavis, I am truly delighted regarding this development," he said.

Nearly 150 permissions from different departments, including DG Shipping, IRS (Indian Register of Shipping), MMB and Mumbai Port Trust, have been obtained for the service, said the BJP MLA from Kankavli in Sindhudurg district.

The vessel is ready for deployment, but will commence operations only after weather conditions improve, he added.

"We do not want to take any risk. As per an IMD (India Meteorological Department) report, cloudy skies and rough sea conditions are expected. Hence, we have decided to wait until September 2," Rane said.

Once launched, the M2M Princess will depart from Bhaucha Dhakka in south Mumbai and reach Jaigad Port in Ratnagiri in three to three-and-a-half hours. The Mumbai to Vijaydurg route (Sindhudurg) will take five to five-and-a-half hours, the minister stated.

Rane claimed the proposed ferry service will be the fastest one in South Asia, operating at a speed of 25 knots.

"The current Ro-Ro service (where wheeled cargo such as cars are driven on and off the vessel) between Mumbai and Alibaug (in adjoining Raigad district) runs at 10-15 knots speed. The new service will have higher speed to cover the longer distance," he added. PTI ND RSY