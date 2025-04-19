Mumbai Metro: Telcos say unable to offer In-Building Solution services at ACES' 'unviable rates'

New Delhi, Apr 19 (PTI) Telecom operators Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have informed Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation that it would not be possible for them to provide In-Building Solutions at "unviable rates" offered by MMRCL's selected partner ACES.

The matter pertains to providing IBS at Mumbai Metro, including underground stations and associated tunnels.

In a communication to MMRCL dated April 7, the telecom operators said: "It is reiterated that it would not be possible for us to provide IBS services at unviable rates offered by your selected partner ACES." The trio proposed to offer connectivity to IBS network of ACES by installing the telcos' own equipment, so that MMRCL users to not face any inconvenience, as per the letter seen by PTI.

However, they made it clear in the letter that this offer of connectivity is "purely on free of cost basis till the time there is an agreement on terms and conditions for providing connectivity of IBS network" to the selected partner ACES.

"We would start payment for using IBS network with prospective effect only from the date of signing of agreement. In case this solution is acceptable to you to alleviate the problems of your customers, then kindly let us know so we can make the necessary interim arrangements till the time terms and conditions for using IBS network of ACES are finalised," said the letter addressed to Ashwini Bhide, Managing Director, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL).

An email sent to Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea did not elicit a response. PTI MBI MR