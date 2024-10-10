Mumbai Metropolitan Region sees 7pc rise in property registrations in Jul-Sep: Square Yards

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) Registration of properties in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) rose 7 per cent annually during the July-September period to 52,745 units on strong demand, according to Square Yards.

In a statement on Thursday, Square Yards said that "residential transactions in MMR saw a significant rise in the September quarter. Data revealed that 52,745 residential transactions were registered in Mumbai MMR from July to September 2024, marking a 7 per cent year-on-year increase".

There was a 10 per cent growth in registered home sales value during the same period, which stood at Rs 48,409 crore by the end of the quarter, it added.

Square Yards is one of the leading housing brokerage firms in the country. It is also into home loan brokerage along with other real estate consultancy services.

The company also has operations in the UAE market. PTI MJH MJH SHW