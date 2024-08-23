Mumbai Port launches key initiatives; signs projects worth Rs 4,000 cr

Mumbai, Aug 23 (PTI) The Mumbai Port on Friday launched several key projects and signed investment proposals worth Rs 4,000 crore in areas including sustainability and green fuel.

The proposals along with several other initiatives are expected to generate 1.45 lakh person-days of employment, the port operator said in a statement.

The Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) in this regard were signed in the presence of Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal during his visit to the port.

One MoU was signed between Mumbai Port Authority, Mumbai Port Sustainability Foundation (MPSF) and HPCL for developing a green fuel ecosystem, while the other was between Det Norske Veritas and MPSF for collaboration on emission management, decarbonisation, digitisation and safety in port and shipping operations.

The Norway-based DNV provides services related to quality management, risk assessment and sustainability.

Sonowal earlier virtually inaugurated several key projects, including the launch of testing operations for the newly-constructed 3rd chemical berth at Pir Pau jetty.

The minister during his visit to the Mumbai Port also inaugurated an automation system and programmable logic controller (PLC) at the Marine Oil Terminal as well as at the MPSF, among others.

Sonowal also laid the foundation for the shore protection and reclamation project at Jawahar Dweep.

Mumbai Port also said that it handed over land transfer documents for various leasing agreements, including leasing of two plots to Mahanagar Gas Nigam Ltd, and two plots at Pir Pau to Aegis Logistics for liquid bulk storage.

The renewal of leases for the Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders, among others, were also finalised during the minister's visit to the port, it said.

The initiatives announced and agreements signed on Friday amount to a total investment of Rs 4,000 crore, which is expected to benefit the city significantly along with generation of 1.45 lakh person-days of employment, it said. PTI IAS ANU