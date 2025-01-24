Mumbai ranks 5th, Delhi 8th among Asia-Pacific's most preferred cities for cross-border investment

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) Mumbai ranks fifth and New Delhi eighth among the top 10 most preferred markets in the Asia Pacific region for cross-border investment, according to CBRE.

Real estate consultant CBRE India on Friday released the findings of its 2025 Asia-Pacific investor Intentions Survey, highlighting the improvement in net buying intention across markets in Asia Pacific, with over half of respondents indicating their preference to buy more real estate in 2025.

"Mumbai and New Delhi rank among the top 10 most preferred markets for cross-border investment in the APAC region. Mumbai ranked 5th after Tokyo, Sydney, Singapore and Ho Chi Minh City, while New Delhi was tied for the 8th spot along Seoul, Osaka and Hanoi," the consultant said.

The survey further noted that investor sentiment in India is driven by asset classes, including office, residential, industrial & data centres.

Total equity investment in Indian real estate recorded an all-time high of USD 11.4 billion in 2024, increased by 54 per cent year-on-year.

Anshuman Magazine, Chairman & CEO - India, South-East Asia, Middle East & Africa, CBRE, said, "Investment in India's real estate market reached a record high in 2024." "While the landscape was primarily dominated by domestic investors, foreign equity investments and a significant resurgence of capital deployment across asset classes by overseas investors stand as a testament to India's growing prominence as a global real estate destination," he said.

This trend is anticipated to continue with consistent capital flowing into both established and new sectors of the real estate market, Magazine said.

"Institutional investors, investment funds, and developers are expected to be the key players driving this investment activity with continued strong investment in real estate, especially in existing office buildings and land for residential construction," he said.

Magazine said the rising demand for e-commerce and rapid delivery services will significantly boost the logistics and warehousing industry, presenting attractive prospects for both developers and investors. PTI MJH HVA