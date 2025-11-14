Mumbai realty mkt sees 4-fold jump in institutional investment to USD 1.19 bn in Jan-Sep: Cushman

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Mumbai's real estate market witnessed a fourfold jump in institutional investments to USD 1.19 billion in the first nine months of 2025, driven by foreign investors which want to fund residential and commercial projects for better returns, according to Cushman & Wakefield.

Real estate consultant Cushman & Wakefield's India Capital Markets Q3 2025 report showed that the institutional investments in Mumbai jumped to USD 1,195.78 million in January-September period of this year from USD 295.57 million in the year-ago period.

Out of the total inflow in Mumbai property market, the consultant noted that foreign capital accounted for two-thirds (67 per cent) at USD 797.7 million, led by investors from the US (USD 500 million) and Japan (USD 297 million). Domestic investors contributed the remaining USD 398 million.

Somy Thomas, Executive Managing Director of Capital Markets, noted that the institutional investment in Mumbai real estate market has crossed USD 1 billion mark for the fourth year in a row.

"This resilience reflects strong fundamentals, infrastructure-led growth, and a diversified asset base that continues to attract both foreign and domestic capital. With transformative projects like the Trans Harbour Link and Coastal Road enhancing connectivity, investor confidence in Mumbai’s long-term growth remains robust. We expect this momentum to accelerate in the months ahead," he added.

Cushman & Wakefield report showed that the inflow of funds fell 10 per cent pan-India to USD 4,694.54 million in January-September 2025 from USD 5,236.20 million in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

The consultant has estimated the total institutional investment in Indian real estate at USD 6–6.5 billion this calendar year, as against USD 7.1 billion in 2024. PTI MJH MJH ANU ANU