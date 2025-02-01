Mumbai region sees 12 pc rise in property registrations at 12,249 units in Jan

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) Property registrations in the Mumbai municipal region rose 12 per cent on year to 12,249 units in January on strong housing demand, according to Knight Frank India.

In January last year, 10,967 units were registered in the region.

The property registrations stood at 12,418 units in December last year.

Real estate consultant Knight Frank India said in a statement that Mumbai city (area under Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's jurisdiction) in January recorded 12,249 property registrations, the highest in 13 years for the month of January.

"Mumbai's residential market entered 2025 with strong momentum, with January witnessing a year-on-year rise in registrations," Shishir Baijal, chairman and managing director of Knight Frank India, said.

While the month's registration volume was the highest for any January on record, a sequential decline in both registrations and revenue collection was observed, he added.

"This may not be considered alarming as historically as has seen a month-on-month decline, however, one should watch the space keenly. Notably, data indicates sustained strength in the premium segment," Baijal said.

Commenting on the growth in registration number, proptech firm Reloy founder and CEO Akhil Saraf said this reflects that housing demand continues to be strong after the end of the festive season. PTI MJH DRR DRR