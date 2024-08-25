Mumbai Urja Marg all set for formal inauguration

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Mumbai Urja Marg, an inter-state transmission system project envisaged by the Ministry of Power, for ensuing additional 2,000 MW power supply across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, is ready for formal inauguration.

The 90-km long Padgha-Kharghar inter-state transmission line (Mumbai Urja Marg), being set up by Sterlite Power, is poised to be a game changer for the entire region, official sources told PTI.

They said, "the project is ready for formal inauguration." It will ensure an uninterrupted power supply to the maximum city, contributing to its infrastructure-led economic growth and improving the quality of life.

The Mumbai Urja Marg project was deliberated in the 41st Standing Committee Meeting (SCM) of the Power Ministry held on December 21, 2016. It was further ratified by the 42nd SCM of the Ministry of Power on November 17, 2017.

The project was discussed in the 2nd Meeting of the Empowered Committee on Transmission Line (ECT) of the Ministry of Power held on August 6, 2018.

The project was awarded through TBCB (tariff-based competitive bidding) mode, the Letter of Intent (LoI) for the project was provided on March 2, 2020.

On October 12, 2022, the Maharashtra cabinet approved a revised policy to streamline land use for ultra-high voltage transmission lines and pylons.

This policy shift significantly accelerated the construction of the MUML project, enabling its completion within just 20 months after Maharashtra became the first state to approve a policy specifically for land use for power transmission projects.

Through regular weekly and monthly reviews, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have directly overseen the resolution of technical challenges, ensuring the project's timely progress.

Fadnavis, also the state's energy minister, took a special interest in the project, which was delayed by over 12 years.

A war room was created to oversee the progress of high-value infrastructure projects, highlighting the government's commitment to bolstering economic growth and enhancing the quality of life.

The MUML project's successful execution will be crucial in meeting Greater Mumbai's rising energy demands and ensuring a sustainable power supply for the region. PTI KKS DRR