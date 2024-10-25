Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport reports 5.3 pc traffic growth in H1 FY25

Mumbai, Oct 25 (PTI) Passenger traffic at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) grew by a steady 5.3 per cent year-on-year at 26.68-million in the April-September period of the current fiscal year, aided by a higher growth in the international travel, according to sources.

The single-runway operations airport with two crossing runways, Mumbai Airport, which is also the second busiest airport in the country after Delhi' IGIA, handled a total of 25.33-million passengers in the first half of the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024.

The International passenger traffic rose by 11 per cent year-on-year during HIFY25, while domestic passenger traffic witnessed a growth of 3 per cent as compared to the April-September period of the previous fiscal, as per the sources.

Sources also said during this period, Mumbai Airport handled a total of 163,973 air traffic movements (ATMs), up 3 per cent from the corresponding period of FY24, with 44,143 international ATMs and 119,830 domestic ATMs, adding the airport experienced its highest single-day traffic for the on-going fiscal on September 28, this year when 164,617 passengers travelled through the facility.

The key domestic routes, according to sources, for H1 FY25 were Delhi, Bangalore and Hyderabad, accounting for 6.95 million passengers, while top international destinations such as Dubai, Singapore, and London collectively drew 2.2 million travellers. PTI IAS DRR