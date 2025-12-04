Mumbai's Worli mkt sees sale of 14 ultra-luxury homes in Jan-Aug for Rs 2,800 cr

New Delhi, Dec 4 (PTI) Mumbai's Worli market has seen the sale of 14 ultra luxury apartments, costing more than Rs 40 crore each, during the January-August period of this year for Rs 2,800 crore, according to a report by Anarock and 360 One Health.

Real estate consultant Anarock and 360 One Wealth on Thursday released a report, 'The Pinnacle of Luxury: Worli'.

The report highlighted that 10 ultra-luxury apartments were sold in 2023 for Rs 2,172 crore. During the 2024 calendar year, 20 such flats were sold for Rs 2,690 crore.

In the first eight months of this year, as many as 14 ultra-luxury homes have been sold for Rs 2,810 crore.

Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock, noted that Worli accounts for 40 per cent of India's entire ultra-luxury apartment market.

"2025 alone witnessed one of India's costliest apartment transactions - 2 duplexes sold for Rs 700-plus crore. Over the past three years, Worli has seen over 20 residential deals individually priced above Rs 100 crore each closed." Premium tower apartments in Worli now command Rs 65,000 to Rs 1,00,000-plus per sq ft, the report added. PTI MJH MJH SHW