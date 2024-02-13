Mundra Port, Garhi Harsaru ICD get DGFT nod for new vehicle imports

New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) The government has added Mundra Port and Garhi Harsaru Inland Container Depot (ICD) to the list of terminals through which import of new vehicles is allowed, according to a notification.

With the addition of two new terminals, the number of ports and ICDs allowing new vehicle imports has risen to 18.

"Mundra port and ICD Garhi Harsaru are being added to the list of 16 existing ports/ICDs, thereby taking the total number of ports/ICDs to 18, for importing new vehicles," the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) has said in a notification.

Garhi Harsaru ICD is near Gurugram.

The 18 customs ports include nine sea ports (Nhava Sheva, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Ennore, Cochin, Kattupalli, APM Terminals Pipavav, Krishnapatnam, Vishakhapatnam, Mundra); three airports (Mumbai Air Cargo Complex, Delhi Air Cargo, Chennai Airport); and four ICDs (Talegoan, Pune; Tughlakhabad, Faridabad, Garhi Harsaru).

ICDs, are dry ports equipped for handling and temporarily storing containerized cargo as well as empty containers. It helps in providing port services to hinterland customers closer to their premises. PTI RR MR