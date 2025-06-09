Murae Organisor agri division bags supply orders worth Rs 297 cr

New Delhi, Jun 9 (PTI) Pharmaceuticals company Murae Organisor Ltd on Monday said its new agri commodity division has bagged supply orders worth Rs 297 crore from various industries.

The company has bagged orders from multiple domestic institutional clients across the FMCG, agri-processing, and commodity trade sectors, Murae Organisor said in a statement.

The orders cover a wide basket of essential agricultural commodities, including mustard seeds, groundnuts, chickpeas, and other oilseeds and pulses, to be delivered across various destinations as per client-specific schedules, it added.

The first tranche, valued at around Rs 57 crore, is scheduled for execution within the next 30 days.

The company is strategically expanding into the agro-industrial sector and has lined up around Rs 25 crore investment in a distillery facility and pomegranate plantation in Kutch. PTI MSS MSS SHW