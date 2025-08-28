Murae Organisor plans to boost agro-sector presence under Rs 80-cr investment strategy

New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) Pharmaceutical firm Murae Organisor Ltd said it is evaluating a structured plan to strengthen its agro-sector presence through R&D and infrastructure-led initiatives with an investment of around Rs 80 crore.

The proposed plan reflects the company’s commitment to transforming into research enabled, forward-integrated agri enterprise, the Ahmedabad-based company said in a statement.

The company is considering investments across key focus areas, including the establishment of an Agro R&D Laboratory, development of agro processing and packaging infrastructure for around Rs 30-35 crore and implementation of digital traceability systems, Murae Organisor said.

Total estimated investment, including working capital needs, will be around Rs 80 crore, it added.

The strategic assessment follows the company’s proposed qualified institutional placement (QIP) of up to Rs 80 crore, Murae Organisor said.

The company, which is engaged in the trading of pharma products, had reported a net profit of Rs 7.43 crore for the June quarter of FY26 against a loss of Rs 24.33 lakh in the first quarter of FY25. Total Income increased multi-fold to Rs 12.99 crore in the June quarter. PTI MSS MSS MR