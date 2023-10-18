Murugappa Water Technology and Solutions, Scalene Livprotec unveil wastewater treatment tech

Chennai, Oct 18 (PTI) Murugappa Water Technology and Solutions in association with Scalene Livprotec has launched wastewater treatment technology - Aquatron-, the company said on Wednesday.

Murugappa Water Technology and Solutions, is part of the USD 8.8 billion diversified conglomerate Murugappa Group.

Aquatron treats wastewater and brings it up to drinking water standards. The technology was unveiled at the IFAT Exhibition, held in Mumbai recently.

"We have our laser-sharp focus on revolutionising and disrupting wastewater recovery. Our aim is to help our customers reduce operational costs..Aquatron is one such product with cutting edge technology that will increase operational profitability and reduce environmental impact," Murugappa Water Technology and Solutions, chief executive, Jayateerth Nadgir said.

With over four decades of presence across various industries including sugar, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, oil and Gas, Murugappa Water Technology and Solutions has designed and commissioned more than 600 projects, the statement added.