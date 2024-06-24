Musashi India begins mass production of e-Axles for EV two-wheelers

Mumbai, Jun 24 (PTI) Musashi Auto Parts India, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Japanese firm Musashi Seimitsu Industries, on Monday said it has started the mass production of e-Axles for electric two-wheelers in the domestic market.

The company said it plans to invest a total of Rs 160 crore in its EV business in phase I. This significant investment will be used to establish new assembly lines for EV transmission components and upgrade existing facilities.

The company entered the EV segment in India in September last year through a joint venture (JV) with Delta Electronics, Inc. and Toyota Tsusho Corporation to establish Musashi Delta e-Axle India Private Limited.

The company further said it has established a capacity to produce 10,000 e-Axles per month in phase 1, with plans to ramp up production with additional lines from the third year onwards.

"With the rapid growth of EV two-wheelers in India, the need to build a local and robust ecosystem of EV components is imperative," said Naoya Nishimura (CEO India & Africa Region).

Musashi said it plans to achieve a localisation level of two-thirds of the total cost by the end of this financial year, with a motor assembly line and a drive unit assembly line.

It is also working with BNC Motors to develop products equipped with EV drive units. These units will be used in BNC's upcoming EV two-wheeler that will be equivalent to a 125cc ICE scooter. PTI IAS DR