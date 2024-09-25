Musashi Seimitsu Industry ties up with Log 9 Materials for advanced EV powertrain tech

Mumbai, Sep 25 (PTI) Japanese firm Musashi Seimitsu Industry has formed a strategic partnership with advanced battery technology company Log 9 Materials to provide advanced electric vehicle powertrain technology battery solutions for OEMs in both domestic and global markets.

The partnership is aimed at combining Musashi's e-axle system and Log9's battery technology to create integrated powertrain solutions tailored specifically for electric two and three-wheelers, Log 9 Materials said.

The strategic collaboration will also address critical challenges in EV energy management, scalability, and service reliability, enhancing overall performance and durability, it stated.

In June this year, Musashi Seimitsu Industry's subsidiary Musashi Auto Parts India announced starting mass production of e-axles for electric two-wheelers in the domestic market.

"By combining Musahi's expertise in manufacturing and energy-efficient motion conversion with Log9's battery technology, we aim to bring the most efficient powertrain solutions to the market. Both companies are committed to the common goal of decarbonizing the world through innovative technology, and this collaboration strengthens our aligned business ethos and future objectives," said Pankaj Sharma, Co-founder of Log9 Materials.

The company said by seamlessly integrating battery packs with e-axles, the partnership aims to reduce energy losses common in conventional powertrains, extending vehicle range and improving performance across diverse driving conditions, especially in densely populated urban areas.

A key aspect of this partnership is the centralized service model for the integrated battery and e-axle systems, which will reduce repair downtime and improve customer satisfaction through quicker service turnaround, it said.

Beyond India, the partnership aims to expand into global markets, including Southeast Asia and Africa, supported by a robust after-sales service network in major Indian cities, it said adding Musashi's entry into the EV sector aligns with the company's strategic goals of fostering innovation and contributing to global carbon emission reduction efforts.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone in our vision to reshape the electric mobility landscape. Our goal is to address critical market gaps and offer an integrated system that enhances energy efficiency, optimizes synergy between battery and drivetrain systems, and sets new industry standards for sustainability and innovation," said Hiroshi Otsuka - President and Group CEO at Musashi. PTI IAS MR