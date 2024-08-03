Musician complains AI downgrades biz class ticket; airline says plane changed to all-eco class configuration

New Delhi, Aug 3 (PTI) Grammy award winner Ricky Kej on Saturday complained that Air India downgraded its business class ticket for the Mumbai-Bengaluru flight, with the airline saying that due to technical reasons, the aircraft was changed into an all-economy configuration.

The airline regretted the inconvenience caused to the passengers due to the last-minute disruption and said refunds applicable have been initiated.

On Saturday morning, Kej took to social media saying that his business class ticket was downgraded and that the airline staff was rude to him.

"Wow.. 3rd time this is happening to me in one year. I booked and paid for a business class ticket on @airindia from Mumbai to Bengaluru.

"When I reach departure gate, the staff rudely tells me that I have been downgraded (for no reason) and they cannot give me a refund," he said in a post on X.

The musician also said that while there can be operational issues due to unforseen circumstances, not to provide quick and effective resolutions for the same is absolutely criminal... and not befitting of a reputed brand.

In a statement, an Air India spokesperson said that due to technical reasons, the aircraft operating from Mumbai to Bengaluru this morning was changed to an all-economy configuration.

"All passengers booked in business class were accommodated in the first row of the changed aircraft with a seat kept vacant in the middle," the spokesperson said. PTI RAM IAS HVA