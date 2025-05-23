Mussel farming boosts livelihoods of low-income families in Kerala town

Kochi, May 23 (PTI) A mussel farming project led by the ICAR-Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) has brought new hope to low-income families in Kodungallur in Thrissur district, as two self-help groups celebrated a successful harvest of 1.7 tonnes of mussels on Friday.

The initiative, carried out over six months in the backwaters of Kodungallur, was part of CMFRI’s Scheduled Caste Sub Plan (SCSP), a scheme focused on improving the quality of life for families from Scheduled Caste communities.

Fifteen families took part in the project, working together under the guidance of CMFRI scientists. Their hard work culminated in a "harvest mela", or festival, where the sizeable mussel yield was showcased.

"CMFRI's efforts to popularise this less expensive farming method among the community yielded a good result, with the farmers achieving a bumper harvest with a good growth rate. Shell-on mussels are expected to fetch a market price between Rs 200-250 per kilogram," a CMFRI release said here.

The institute installed two mussel farms made of GI pipes for members of 15 SC families in Kodungallur Municipality in December last year and offered all the required scientific and technical support, enabling the community to engage in sustainable aquaculture, it said.

CMFRI scientists regularly monitored the farming and offered support to the farmers to improve the growth, the release added.

Harvest Mela was inaugurated by Adv V S Binil, Vice Chairman of Kodungallur Municipality.

Appreciating the initiative, he said this venture would greatly help in promoting the livelihood opportunities for the community and improving their living standard.

Scientists of CMFRI highlighted the potential of this farming model in empowering the marginalised coastal communities.