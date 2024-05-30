Muthoot Finance posts 17 pc rise in profit to Rs 1,182 cr in Q4

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Muthoot Finance Ltd on Thursday reported a 17 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 1,182 crore in the March quarter.

The gold financing company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,009 crore in the year-ago period.

Muthoot Finance consolidated results take into account its subsidiaries Muthoot Homefin, Belstar Microfinance, Muthoot Money, Muthoot Insurance Brokers Pvt Ltd, and Asia Asset Finance PLC.

Total income increased to Rs 4,179 crore from Rs 3,298 crore a year ago, Muthoot Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The expenditure during the quarter rose to Rs 2,594 crore from Rs 1,943 crore, it said.

The consolidated loan assets under management grew 25 per cent to Rs 89,079 crore as against Rs 71,497 crore at the end of the previous fiscal.

The board declared a dividend of Rs 24 or (240 per cent on the face value of Rs 10 per equity share). PTI DP TRB