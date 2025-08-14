Muthoot Finance shares jump 11.51 pc to hit 52-week high post Q1 earnings announcement

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Shares of gold loan NBFC Muthoot Finance on Thursday jumped 11.51 per cent after the firm reported a 65 per cent year-on-year surge in its consolidated profit after tax for three months ended June 2025.

The stock surged 11.40 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,797 on the BSE.

At the NSE, the stock zoomed 11.51 per cent to Rs 2,799 -- its 52-week high level.

Muthoot Finance on Wednesday reported a 65 per cent year-on-year surge in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,974 crore for three months ended June 2025.

In the same quarter last year, the company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 1,196 crore.

Total income jumped 44 per cent to Rs 6,485 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 4,492 crore in the April-June quarter of FY25, Muthoot Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Its loan assets under management increased 37 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,33,938 crore in Q1 FY26, as against Rs 98,048 crore last year. PTI SUM DRR