Muthoot Finance shares jump nearly 10 pc post Q1 earnings announcement

New Delhi, Aug 14 (PTI) Shares of gold loan NBFC Muthoot Finance on Thursday jumped nearly 10 per cent after the firm reported a 65 per cent year-on-year rise in its consolidated profit after tax for the June quarter.

The stock surged 9.83 per cent to settle at Rs 2,757.55 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 11.48 per cent to hit a 52-week high of Rs 2,799.

On the NSE, the stock zoomed 9.86 per cent to Rs 2,757.40. Intra-day, it rose sharply by 11.55 per cent to Rs 2,800 -- the 52-week high level.

Muthoot Finance on Wednesday reported a 65 per cent year-on-year surge in consolidated profit after tax to Rs 1,974 crore for three months ended June 2025.

In the same quarter last year, the company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 1,196 crore.

Total income jumped 44 per cent to Rs 6,485 crore for the quarter under review from Rs 4,492 crore in the April-June quarter of FY25, Muthoot Finance said in a regulatory filing.

Its loan assets under management increased 37 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,33,938 crore in Q1 FY26 against Rs 98,048 crore last year. PTI SUM SUM SHW