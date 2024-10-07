Muthoot Finance's flagship gold loans can be availed using Google Pay

Mumbai, Oct 7 (PTI) Muthoot Finance on Monday said its flagship gold loans can be availed using Google Pay.

Google Pay customers will be able to get quick and easy gold loan approvals and disbursements, competitive interest rates, flexible repayment options and access to the financier's nationwide branch network for gold loan services, according to a company statement.

**** ADB, IIFL Home Finance to promote green, affordable housing solutions for women Asian Development Bank and IIFL Home Finance have come up with a study aimed at fostering green and affordable housing solutions for women in India.

The handbook serves as a knowledge product, offering actionable insights and strategies for stakeholders across the housing and finance sectors, promoting gender inclusivity and sustainable housing, according to a company statement.

**** Kotak Mutual Fund launches new fund offering focused on investing in multinational companies Kotak Mutual Fund on Monday announced the launch of a new fund offering focused on investing in multinational companies.

The equity scheme will invest in opportunities across sectors and geographies, and will be available for subscription till October 21, according to a company statement. PTI AA DRR