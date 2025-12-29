Muthoot Microfin AUM crosses Rs 13,000 crore

Mumbai, Dec 29 (PTI) Muthoot Microfin on Monday announced that its overall assets under management have crossed Rs 13,000 crore.

The company said the individual loan portfolio AUM has also crossed the Rs 1,000 crore mark, as per an official statement.

** * * * *Whistling Woods International – IIM Mumbai Set Up High-Impact Advisory Board MBA in Media & Entertainment Whistling Woods International (WWI) and Indian Institute of Management Mumbai (IIM Mumbai) have formed a prestigious Advisory Board for its upcoming MBA in Media & Entertainment.

Comprising industry leaders, the Advisory Board represents a wide spectrum of stalwarts from India’s M&E industry covering all areas from Cinema, Sports, TV, OTT, Animation, Games, Music, Events, Media & Communication.

It will collectively guide the programme’s curriculum development, industry integration, and strategic direction.

"These industry titans represent the very best of Indian media and entertainment," said Meghna Ghai Puri, President, Whistling Woods International.

* * * * * *Rediff.com receives 3rd party Application Provider license from NPCI Rediff.com on Monday announced that it has received the Third-Party Application Provider license from the National Payments Corporation of India which will help it rollout a digital payments platform christened 'Rediffpay'.

The entity has commenced Closed User Group (CUG) testing before entering the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) ecosystem and is preparing to launch an UPI app built which will focus on financial wellness among other aspects, as per an official statement.

* * * * * Edelweiss Asset Management appoints Kedar Karnik senior fund manager Edelweiss Asset Management on Monday announced the appointment of Kedar Karnik as a senior fund manager in its fixed income team.

Karnik has worked at many rival mutual funds including DSP and Axis, and will be reporting to Dhawal Dalal, Edelweiss' chief investment officer for fixed income, as per an official statement. PTI AA KRH MR