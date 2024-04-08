Muthoot Microfin AUM jumps 32% to Rs 12,194 cr as of March

New Delhi: Muthoot Microfin on Monday said its assets under management (AUM) grew 32 per cent to Rs 12,194 crore as of March 31.

In its business update report, Muthoot Microfin said its loan disbursement was at record Rs 10,662 crore during 2023-24, a 32 per cent jump over previous year.

In a statement, the company said it has seen a substantial growth in FY24 with a healthy mix of credit expansion, rising margins and declining credit cost. Asset quality remained robust during the year.

"Our key focus areas for the next year include Assets Under Management (AUM) Growth, Asset Quality, digital inclusion, customer retention and geographic expansion," Muthoot Microfin said.

The company has 33.5 lakh active customers and 1,508 branches, including in Telangana, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh.

Shares of the company were trading at Rs 235.80 apiece, up 1.05 per cent over previous close on BSE.