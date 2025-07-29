Business

Muthoot Microfin expands operations in Assam

Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) Muthoot Microfin on Tuesday announced an expansion into Northeast India by commencing operations in Assam.

The company's chief executive said Assam, which was flagged as a concerning state a few years ago for the microfinance industry because of challenges in loan collections, reflects the entrepreneurial resilience and untapped potential of India's Northeast region.

