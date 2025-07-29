Muthoot Microfin expands operations in Assam

Mumbai, Jul 29 (PTI) Muthoot Microfin on Tuesday announced an expansion into Northeast India by commencing operations in Assam.

The company's chief executive said Assam, which was flagged as a concerning state a few years ago for the microfinance industry because of challenges in loan collections, reflects the entrepreneurial resilience and untapped potential of India's Northeast region.

* * * * *Bandhan Bank opens branch in temple town of Pandharpur Private sector lender Bandhan Bank on Tuesday announced the opening of a branch in the temple town of Pandharpur in Western Maharashtra.

The microlender-turned-universal bank said its number of branches increased to over 350 with the new inauguration, a statement said. PTI AA MR MR