Muthoot Microfin Q1 profit plunges 95% to Rs 6 cr on higher NPAs

New Delhi: Muthoot Microfin Ltd has reported a 95 per cent decline in net profit to Rs 6 crore for the first quarter ended June 2025, mainly due to a surge in bad loans.

In contrast, the non-banking financial company-micro finance institution (NBFC-MFI) had earned a profit of Rs 113 crore a year ago.

Its total income also declined to Rs 559 crore during the quarter from Rs 664 crore in the year-ago period.

The total expenses increased to Rs 553 crore against Rs 517 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

The gross non-performing assets (NPAs) more than doubled to 4.85 per cent compared to 2.10 per cent a year ago, Muthoot Microfin said in a statement on Tuesday.

Similarly, its net NPA (net of Stage III provision) also jumped to 1.58 per cent from 0.71 per cent in the first quarter of the preceding fiscal.