Muthoottu Mini Financiers aims to raise up to Rs 150 cr via bonds

Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) Muthoottu Mini Financiers on Tuesday announced that it aims to raise up to Rs 150 crore from a non-convertible bond issue.

The issue has a base size of Rs 100 crore, with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 50 crore, a statement said.

*** EvoluteIQ raises USD 20 million * AI-based business automation platform EvoluteIQ on Tuesday said it has raised USD 20 million (about Rs 168 crore) in equity and debt funding led by Round2 Capital.

The firm plans to use the funds to enhance operations and expand globally.

The funding round also saw participation from Nordea Growth Fund, DCAP Select and PH Ventures.

Stockholm-headquartered EvoluteIQ has more than 145 employees globally, with 120-plus in India.

*** Ayushmann Khurrana invests in Techybrid ThinkTank * Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has invested an undisclosed amount in Techybrid ThinkTank and will be working as the brand ambassador of homeschooling platform Birla Brainiacs.

The company founded by Nirvaan Birla is working to integrate online and offline learning, tailored to the evolving needs of students and parents, according to a statement. PTI AA ANK SHW