Muzaffarnagar receives new season's first gur supply

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Oct 1 (PTI) Arrivals of jaggery (gur) started at the local market here – India’s largest gur market – on Tuesday, marking the beginning of the new season.

Around 100 quintals of jaggery arrived from different manufacturing units in the district, Federation of Gur Traders Chairman Arun Khandelwal told PTI.

Khandelwal said that the new season started on Tuesday with the arrival of the first batch of 'gur'.

Muzaffarnagar is India's largest jaggery market. The sugarcane-crushing season starts in October and runs up to February in Uttar Pradesh. Jaggery production also increases with the start of sugarcane crushing. PTI COR NAV SHW SHW MR MR