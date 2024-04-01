My life is an 'open book', says BJP leader Naveen Jindal

Chandigarh, Apr 1 (PTI) Industrialist and BJP leader Naveen Jindal has said that his life is an "open book", adding that people trust him and he has faith in the judiciary.

His response came on the charges related to the alleged coal scam.

Jindal, who recently quit the Congress to join the ruling BJP, was campaigning in Kaithal on Sunday. He has been fielded by the BJP as a candidate from the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat.

He was asked by reporters about his response regarding people taking his name in the alleged coal scam. Replying to the question, Jindal said people and the media have the right to ask all kinds of questions.

"My life is like an open book. We are simple people. My (late) father (O P Jindal) worked hard. My brothers also worked very hard and we set up many factories in which lakhs have got employment. During the past 20 years, we have paid taxes to the government in crores and lakhs of rupees.

"Having taken birth in the land of Haryana, we have contributed a lot to the country's development.

"We have done work in every field. And when anyone does work, sometimes some (people) raise issues. But in the end, the truth comes before all. I think the truth is before you all. It has been more than ten years. One can level allegations on anyone, but I know people have trust in me and I have faith in the judiciary. And in the end it will become clear to all that I have done nothing wrong," Jindal said.

Earlier this year, a Delhi court had allowed Jindal, accused in three cases related to alleged irregularities in the allocation of coal blocks, to travel to several countries, including the US, UK from February 1 to 20.

Jindal, who represented the Kurukshetra constituency in Lok Sabha from 2004-14 as a Congress MP, quit the opposition party and joined the BJP on March 24.

Polling for all ten parliamentary seats in Haryana will be held in the sixth phase on May 25.

Immediately after Jindal had joined the BJP, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at the ruling party and said this had to happen "when you need a giant-size washing machine".

"When you need a giant-size washing machine, this had to happen. And after making ZERO contributions to the party in the last 10 years, saying I am resigning from it is a big joke," Ramesh had said in a post on X.