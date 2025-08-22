My11Circle, Winzo, Dream11, Pokerbaazi suspend real money online gaming offerings

New Delhi, Aug 22 (PTI) Online gaming platforms, including Dream11, My11Circle, WinZO, Zupee, and Nazara Technologies-backed PokerBaazi, have halted their real-money online gaming offerings, following the passage of the Online Gaming Bill by Parliament on Thursday.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, seeks a blanket ban on all forms of online money games, while promoting e-sports and online social games.

Online fantasy game My11Circle, owned and operated by Play Games24x7 Pvt Ltd, in a social media post, said it is suspending all gaming services that involve real money.

Popular fantasy sports platform Dream11, which has had brand endorsers like Indian cricketers MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma, and Bollywood actor Kartik Aryan, also shut its shop.

"As per The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, cash games and contests have been discontinued on Dream11," the company’s website said.

Nazara Technologies, in a regulatory filing, said Moonshine Technologies Private Ltd, the parent company that owns and operates the online poker platform PokerBaazi, has halted its real-money gaming offerings in the wake of the legislation.

"Pursuant to the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, passed by Parliament on August 21, 2025, and pending enactment, we wish to inform that, as a matter of abundant caution and in due respect of the government’s mandate, Moonshine Technologies Private Limited, an associate company in which Nazara Technologies Limited holds a 46.07 per cent stake, has ceased offering real money online gaming operations," it said.

PokerBaazi, in a post on X, said user funds remain completely safe and will be accessible for withdrawals.

WinZO, which held a portfolio of over 100 real money games, said it is "responsibly withdrawing impacted offerings" in full compliance with the law of the land, effective immediately.

Its real money gaming portfolio includes games like Rummy, Solitaire, Dehla Pakad, Fantasy Cricket, and Poker.

Mobile Premier League (MPL) has also suspended all of its real-money gaming offerings in India.

"Effective immediately, we are suspending all gaming offerings involving money on the MPL platform in India.

"Our foremost priority is our users. While new deposits will no longer be accepted, customers will be able to withdraw their balances seamlessly. However, online money games will not be available on the MPL platform anymore," it said in a LinkedIn post on Thursday.

MPL has over 120 million registered users across Asia, Europe, and North America.

Gaming platform Zupee has also announced the discontinuation of all its paid games.

However, Zupee's free titles, like Ludo Supreme, Ludo Turbo, Snakes & Ladders, and Trump Card Mania, will continue to be available for all users, the company said in a statement.

"Due to the enactment of The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, add cash and game play have been discontinued on Rummyculture. We are awaiting clarity from government authorities on the enablement of withdrawal services," Rummyculture said in a statement on its website.

According to the India Gaming Report 2025, India accounts for approximately 20 per cent of the world's gaming user base and 15.1 per cent of all global gaming app downloads.

The Indian gaming sector, valued at USD 3.7 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 19.6 per cent.

The country has attracted nearly USD 3 billion in foreign direct investment in the sector over the last five years and is home to 1,888 gaming startups.

While the legislation is being welcomed by a large section of the industry as a positive step that safeguards the integrity of the ecosystem, dissenters argue that blanket restrictions may stifle segments of the gaming market.

Ananay Jain, Partner at Grant Thornton Bharat, said while the legislation provides a clear regulatory environment that reduces legal uncertainty and fosters innovation, there are challenges and potential negative impacts.

"By setting clear boundaries and imposing strict penalties on operators, advertisers, and financial intermediaries associated with prohibited games, it enforces accountability and safeguards users. However, there are challenges and potential negative impacts," he said.

Calling the bill a double-edged sword, Jain said the blanket restrictions on certain real-money games may stifle segments of the gaming market that were previously generating significant revenue, particularly in mobile gaming and tournament-based platforms.

"Smaller startups and emerging developers may face compliance burdens and financial strain due to penalties and regulatory requirements. Additionally, the Bill could slow the pace of certain innovations in skill-based monetised platforms as companies navigate a complex legal landscape," he said.

Industry bodies representing real money game players -- India Gaming Federation (AIGF), the E-Gaming Federation (EGF), and the Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports(FIFS) -- in a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday raised concerns over the bill, saying the online skill gaming industry is a sunrise sector with an enterprise valuation of over Rs 2 lakh crore and annual revenue exceeding Rs 31,000 crore. PTI ANK ANK BAL BAL