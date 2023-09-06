Mylswamy Annadurai joins the Board of SS Innovations

Chennai, Sep 6 (PTI) Noted scientist Mylswamy Annadurai has joined the Board of Directors of SS Innovations, the company said on Wednesday.

Annadurai also called the 'Moon Man of India' for his contributions to ISRO's Chandrayaan-1 mission, would be the Director of SS Innovations Pvt Ltd and the global firm SS Innovations International Inc.

"Padmashri Annadurai is credited with putting India on the global map. His scientific temper in the field of robotics and new-age technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning, and sophisticated engineering projects augurs well for SS Innovations...," said company founder-chairman Sudhir Prem Srivastava.

Annadurai's wealth of knowledge with respect to engineering projects and sophisticated assemblies would add value to the company as we move forward, Srivastava said. PTI VIJ SS