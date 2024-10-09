Myntra concludes festive sale with 1.5 mn new customers

New Delhi, Oct 9 (PTI) Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra concluded its Big Fashion Festival (BFF) sale on Tuesday and onboarded 1.5 million new customers during the period.

Around 80 per cent of the new customers belonged to non-metro cities, reflecting a strong festive shopping sentiment across the country, Myntra said in a statement.

The retailer said the BFF sale turned out to be "its outstanding and biggest edition by far", with the platform registering 390 million visits a 100 per cent growth in orders per minute at peak.

Categories with heightened demand included women’s ethnic wear, men’s occasion and casual wear, and sports footwear.

"This BFF, shoppers from all over the country thronged the Myntra platform to leverage the value-driven offers for buying millions of products across fashion, beauty and lifestyle.

"The 3X value constructs were a major pull for customers, which made shopping even more rewarding. We expect the buoyant shopping sentiment to carry on in the weeks to come," Neha Wali, Senior Director, Revenue and Growth, Myntra, said.

The BFF sale commenced on September 26, 2024, with 24-hour early access for Myntra Insiders. PTI ANK ANK BAL BAL