Myntra creates over 20,000 gig jobs to meet expected demand surge during annual sale

New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra on Friday said it has created over 20,000 employment opportunities through its partners to cater to the expected surge in demand during its 22nd edition of the End of Reason Sale (EORS) beginning Saturday.

The new roles will support logistics, customer service, and last-mile delivery operations to meet the expected surge in demand.

The hiring includes approximately 4,500 delivery partners and 1,000 customer service agents.

Around 22 per cent of the new warehouse workforce are women, fulfilling roles such as sorting, grading and packing across the fulfilment centres in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata and Delhi, according to a company statement.

"The creation of over 20,000 employment opportunities for the 22nd edition of EORS to meet the expected surge in demand is a testament to our 'Customer First' commitment... We are happy to provide income augmentation opportunities for our delivery partners in Myntra's biggest edition of EORS," Myntra CHRO Govindraj M K said. PTI ANK HVA