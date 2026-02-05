Myntra expands quick-commerce platform M-Now to Patna, Jaipur, Lucknow, Ahmedabad

New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce major Myntra on Thursday announced the expansion of its hyper-speed delivery service M-Now to four Tier-2 cities -- Patna, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ahmedabad, taking the service footprint to 10 Indian cities.

The service is already operational in Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and the Delhi-NCR region. The company aims to deliver a curated selection of over 500 brands and 10,000 styles to customers in these regions, with delivery starting in 30 minutes.

The expansion is supported by a network of more than 87 dark stores, as the company looks to tap into the rising demand for "speed-led convenience" in markets beyond the major metros, Myntra said in a statement.

"As fashion-forward shoppers, especially Gen Z, prioritise instant gratification, the demand for immediate fulfilment, from festive wear to everyday essentials, is rising. By delivering trends in minutes, we’re helping brands meet the 'instant' expectations of Gen Z.

"The enthusiastic adoption during our pilot reinforces the significant headroom for growth as we scale M-Now across the country and shape the future of convenience-led fashion shopping in India," said Maneesh Kumar Dubey, Vice President, Category Management, Myntra.

Myntra highlighted that over 70 per cent of the new customers who joined the platform in 2025 were from non-metro markets. While the company’s overall presence spans 98 per cent of India’s serviceable pincodes, the M-Now service is specifically designed to cater to the last-minute trend-first needs of urban and emerging market shoppers.

The Flipkart-backed platform piloted M-Now in November 2024, in select areas of Bengaluru. In November last year, Myntra said M-Now is driving 10 per cent of its total orders in the locations where it operates.