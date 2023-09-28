Myntra expects 8 million shoppers during Big Fashion Festival sale

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Myntra is expecting 8 million customers to shop during its upcoming festive season sale, the e-commerce firm said in a statement on Thursday.

Advertisment

Myntra CEO Nandita Sinha said the company's Big Fashion Festival (BFF) is likely to start in the first week of October and continue for a period of about 10 days.

"With over 23 lakh styles from over 6,000 brands, the fourth edition of the Myntra BFF offers one of the biggest assortment of selections across fashion, beauty and lifestyle ever and expects over 8 million customers to shop during the festive carnival," the company said in a statement.

A recent report by the firm projects online sale during the upcoming festive season to grow 18-20 per cent and touch Rs 90,000 crore this year.

Advertisment

Myntra said its upgraded system can handle up to about 1 million concurrent users at peak.

Going by the indication during Rakhi, Onam, and Ganesh Chaturthi, a heightened interest during the BFF, the company said.

During Rakhi, Onam and Ganesh Chaturthi, the company claims to have recorded a growth of over 100 per cent year-on-year for Indian wear.

Advertisment

The Flipkart group company said it is associated with 17,000 Kirana stores and delivers across 19,000 pin codes.

Sinha said the BFF is an opportunity for the industry to gain momentum through new products and to strengthen their base.

With 70 per cent year-on-year growth for D2C players this quarter on the platform, Myntra said the BFF will see over 1.6 lakh styles and 50 new made-in-India D2C brands under the Myntra Rising STARS. PTI GRJ PRS TRB TRB