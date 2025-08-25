Myntra launches M-Now in Hyderabad

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra on Monday announced the expansion of its speed delivery service, M-Now, to Hyderabad.

The service is already operational in Bengaluru, Mumbai, and the Delhi-NCR region.

Ahead of the festive season, the expansion into the city comes on the back of a growing customer base from Hyderabad and the increasing need for instant gratification and convenience, Myntra said in a statement.

Myntra will operate through a dark-store-led fulfilment model -- a setup designed to handle high-volume orders while maintaining reliable delivery timelines.

* * * * * Jindal Stainless partners with Whiteland Corporation to supply stainless steel rebars *Jindal Stainless on Monday said that it has entered into a pact with real-estate developer Whiteland Corporation to supply stainless steel rebars for their branded residences project in Gurugram.

"We have pioneered stainless steel use across critical infrastructure, from metros and railways to coastal projects and beyond. We continue to bring the same unmatched strength, safety, and longevity to residential construction. Together with Whiteland Corporation, we are committed to setting a new benchmark for how durability and environmental responsibility can seamlessly co-exist in modern living," Jindal Stainless CEO and CFO Tarun Khulbe said.

Manufactured through a recycled-route process, the stainless steel rebars used in the project also contributes to reducing the carbon footprint of construction. PTI ANK SID ANK MR