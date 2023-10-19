Myntra records about 46 cr customer visits during Big Fashion Festival sale

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce firm Myntra recorded around 46 crore customer visits during its recently concluded festive season sale Big Fashion Festival, the company said on Thursday.

The Indian wear category at large witnessed a 2.2 times increase in demand over business as usual (BAU) days, Myntra said.

"Myntra's marquee festive fashion event, the Big Fashion Festival (BFF), concluded its biggest edition by far witnessing about 460 million customer visits," Myntra said in a statement.

This was the fourth edition of BFF where sellers at Myntra offered access to over 23 lakh styles while scaling up the selection by over 50 per cent from the previous edition, the statement said.

Some of the leading metros driving demand during BFF were Bengaluru, New Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad.

The platform also witnessed discerning customers with an appreciation for premium and trendy fashion from Tier 2 and 3 regions, fuelling the festive fervour with around 42 per cent of the demand originating from these regions.

"Lucknow, Patna, Indore, Guwahati, Bhubaneshwar, Dehradun, Jammu and Siliguri were among the top cities and towns in the non-metro regions," the statement said. PTI PRS PRS BAL BAL