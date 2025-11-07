Myntra unveils star-studded lineup for GlamStream Fest 2025 in Mumbai

New Delhi, Nov 7 (PTI) Online fashion and lifestyle platform Myntra has announced a blockbuster lineup for the first-ever Myntra GlamStream Fest 2025, set to take place on November 16 at Mumbai's MMRDA Grounds.

The festival will feature over 3,000 creators, 1,200 Bollywood and OTT celebrities, and performances by some of India's most popular music artists, Myntra said in a statement.

Leading the artist roster is music icon Himesh Reshammiya, joined by performers Shalmali Kholgade, Paradox, Kushagra, Pragati Nagpal, Maahi, and Arjun Tanwar.

Described as one of the largest gatherings of creators in the country, GlamStream Fest will feature exclusive creator-led showcases, interactive zones, and opportunities for fans to meet digital and entertainment stars. The event also promises immersive experiences from 30+ fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands, designed to highlight emerging trends and encourage discovery through experiential zones.

Tickets for the event are now live on BookMyShow.

"Myntra GlamStream Fest is the next step in our journey of building India's most vibrant fashion and beauty ecosystem," said Sunder Balasubramanian, Chief Marketing Officer at Myntra. "What began as a creator-led celebration has now evolved into a large-scale cultural experience where shoppers, creators, brands, and artists come together under one roof. It's a space where fashion, music, and beauty collide — a reflection of how India experiences style and self-expression today." The festival builds on Myntra's popular creator initiatives, expanding them into a larger cultural platform that brings together fashion, music, and performance under one umbrella.

"With 1200+ Bollywood and OTT celebrities planned to attend, GlamStream Fest promises an unparalleled experience that captures the spirit of creative freedom, a space where music and pop culture get loud and fashion and beauty get louder," the statement said. "Adding to the festival's scale will be curated experience zones from 30+ leading fashion, beauty, and lifestyle brands. These zones are designed to introduce audiences to the best of contemporary fashion and beauty, while creating experiential discovery moments." The Glamstream Fest marks an evolution of the brand's marquee creator property into a larger-than-life platform that celebrates self-expression, performance and personal style.

Founded as one of India's leading fashion and lifestyle destinations, Myntra offers products from over 10,000 brands across categories, serving millions of users nationwide through its app-first ecosystem. The company has increasingly leaned into creator-led and experiential content to connect with Gen Z and millennial shoppers.