Myntra's GenZ customer base doubles to 16 million in 2024

New Delhi, Sep 17 (PTI) Lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra on Tuesday said it has doubled its GenZ customer base to 16 million in 2024 from over 8 million in mid-2023.

The growth was led by Myntra's GenZ fashion vertical FWD -- an app-in-app offering, it said.

"With the online trend-first fashion market expected to grow over 8x into a USD 5 billion market by 2028, FWD by Myntra is…taking charge in reshaping fashion for young India, reflecting Myntra's commitment to staying ahead of GenZ's rapidly evolving trends and preferences," a company statement said.

Flipkart-owned Myntra looks forward to adding another 20-25 million GenZ, born during the late 1990s and early 2000s, customers in the next couple of years, it added.

"We plan to double our customer growth and penetrate deeper into the market, by leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance every touchpoint from selection to discovery to delivery," Myntra CMO Sunder Balasubramanian said.

*** Goyal urges officials, ministry staff to contribute to cleaner India mission * Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday urged officers and staff of the ministry to dedicate themselves to the mission of a cleaner India.

As part of the ongoing 'Swachhata Hi Seva 2024' campaign, which spans 15 days, he said this is an opportunity to contribute in unique ways to this national cause.

He added that cleanliness has now become a people's movement.

He also administered the pledge for Swachhata to the officers and staff. PTI ANK RR SHW