Myntra’s M-Now drives 10% of total orders; eyes 4 million orders in 2025

New Delhi, Nov 21 (PTI) Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra on Friday said its quick commerce arm M-Now service, which has completed one year of launch, is driving 10 per cent of its total orders in the locations where it operates.

While Myntra did not disclose the current total number of M-Now orders, the company said it aims to cross 4 million M-Now orders in CY25 with the current run rate.

M-Now currently serves customers across 940 pincodes and features a selection of over 1,000 domestic and international brands.

The platform currently has a dark store network of over 80 stores across cities, including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Pune. PTI ANK ANK MR