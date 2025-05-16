Myntra's 'Ultimate Glam Clan' hits 5 lakh sign-ups with Gen Z dominating

Bengaluru: Fashion e-commerce platform Myntra achieved a significant milestone with its Ultimate Glam Clan programme surpassing 5 lakh-plus creator signups on the platform, becoming India's biggest shopper-creator programme.

The programme, which empowers everyday shoppers to become content creators, is redefining how users engage with fashion on the platform since its launch in September last year.

In a statement, Myntra, one of India's leading fashion, beauty, and lifestyle destinations, said its Ultimate Glam Clan programme has surpassed 5 lakh creator signups, with Gen Z leading this creator revolution, accounting for 67 per cent of new signups in recent months.

This success aligns with the broader growth of India's influencer community, which according to an EY report has expanded from around 962,000 in 2020 to over four million in 2024 -- a staggering 322 per cent increase.

Among them, nano influencers (with fewer than 1,000 followers) now number around two million.

Since its launch, the Ultimate Glam Clan programme has gained remarkable traction, empowering creators to share product reviews through high-quality images and videos while earning rewards. It has not only boosted engagement but has also contributed to assisted shopping behaviour by providing users with relatable, authentic content.

Speaking on the milestone, Myntra Chief Marketing Officer Sunder Balasubramanian said, "The growth of this programme is a testament to the growing demand for authentic, user-generated content and feedback loops in the digital ecosystem. At Myntra, we understand that today's consumers, especially Gen-Z, prioritise authenticity when making purchasing decisions, and this programme is our way of creating a platform that shares real, relatable experiences between fellow shoppers. This enhances trust and the connection customers feel when making purchases, making their shopping journey more personal."

Myntra said the programme's success is measured through key metrics, including signups, percentage of active creators, and the volume of user-generated posts.

Creators can earn up to Rs 25,000 in Myntra credits every month, with the opportunity to earn more through exclusive challenges. Myntra has rewarded creators with an average payout of about Rs 900 per creator per month over the past seven months. Top-performing shoppers have monetised their content to the tune of Rs 2 lakh+ in just seven months.

Users who engage with user-generated content (UGC) show higher engagement, with a 2 per cent increase in engagement rate per user on the app.

The Ultimate Glam Clan operates on a tiered structure, offering creators the opportunity to progress from 'Expert' to 'Trendsetter'.

The progression is based on the number of posts, views, and orders received. Creators can start earning from the 'Leader' level and work their way up, unlocking higher rewards and more exposure as they reach 'Trendsetter' status.

The programme's incentivisation model remains robust, with creators earning based on the number of posts and engagement metrics. With the recent launch of video posts, creators can now earn 2x their income compared to image posts, further enhancing the rewards for active participants.

"Another key feature of the program is the Real-Time Analytics Dashboard, which provides creators with valuable insights into views, clicks, and reach. This tool allows creators to optimise their content, increase engagement, and connect more effectively with Myntra's growing community of shoppers," said Myntra.

A part of the Flipkart Group, Myntra offers a wide range of over 9,700 brands such as MANGO, H&M, Levi's, U.S. Polo Assn, Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, JACK & JONES, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, MAC, Huda Beauty and Estee Lauder among others. It services over 95 per cent of the pin codes covering the length and breadth of the country.