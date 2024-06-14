Mysore Deep Perfumery House forays into home, hygiene segment

Bhopal, Jun 14 (PTI) Premium incense stick major Mysore Deep Perfumery House (MDPH) has forayed into the home and hygiene market with the launch of a range of products under the Orva brand.

"Our new product lineup caters to the increasing demand for eco-friendly and vegan options in the home and hygiene segments with the biggest range of affordable luxury fragrance offerings, Madhya Pradesh-based MDPH director Ankit Agrawal told PTI on Friday.

The company with its flagship brand, Zed Black, consistently ranked among the top 3 incense stick manufacturers in the country.

"Focusing on eco-friendly and vegan offerings, Orva caters to the growing demand for sustainable and cruelty-free options with its diverse range of vegan products, including essential oils, reed diffusers, handwash, air fresheners, and more in the current fiscal," he said.

In addition to the launch of Orva, Zed Black has set ambitious growth targets for FY25.

The company aims to surpass Rs 725 crore in revenue, driven by strong performances across all divisions with a particular focus on the home & hygiene segment. Zed Black has reported a growth rate of 13 per cent in FY23 and 14.2 per cent in FY24, underlining its steady and organic expansion, he said.

The premium brand has a presence in over 7,50,000 retail counters across the country and exports to more than 40 countries, with plans to expand to 100 countries, Anshul Agrawal, director at MDPH, said.