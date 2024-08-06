Mysuru emerges as Electronics System Design and Manufacture hub

Mysuru, Aug 6 (PTI) In a significant step in the state's journey towards becoming a global technology leader, the Government of Karnataka along with the Karnataka Digital Economy Mission and India Electronics and Semiconductor Association on Tuesday unveiled the 4th edition of 'Mysuru: The Big Tech Show 2024', officials said.

Also, the Karnataka Electronics System Design and Manufacture (ESDM) Brand was launched, officials added.

India's first-ever ESDM Tech Yatra to Mysuru was also conducted as part of the event, they said.

This is an important initiative to showcase the readiness of the Mysuru cluster to the ESDM world and global leaders, officials said.

According to an official statement, representatives from over 30 companies (like Global Foundry, Marvell, Schinder, Bosch, SLN technologies, Aequs, Tessolve) from Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad and Delhi visited Mysuru today and explored the ESDM EMC 2.0, Lahari – test facility, Vidyawardaka College – CoE, industry hubs, social infrastructure, Kaynes, AT&S, LTTS, among others.

This is a strategic corridor that will drive ESDM manufacturing along with Bengaluru which is already a global hub for design and manufacturing.

"The launch of the Karnataka ESDM brand from Mysuru is a testament to our unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. By harnessing the power of technology and fostering a collaborative ecosystem, we aim to position Karnataka as a global leader in the ESDM sector. Our vision is to create an environment where ideas flourish, investments flow, and growth is sustained," Information Technology Minister Priyank Kharge said at the curtain raiser ceremony.

"We see over 20 ESDM companies coming to this cluster including OSAT, EMS and component warehouses. Upcoming investments in the pipeline: Kaynes Technologies, AT&S(expansion), Wurth Electronik, Tycoon Innovative Technologies Virtulive Technologies Proxelera, LeePra Technologies, Gopalan Aerospace, Krypton India Solutions – with close to Rs 600 crore of new investments.

"In addition, we are also looking to set up over 150 acres of PCB cluster, expand the current testing facility Lahari, add a MultiTenancy Clean room and much more to support this growth. This will drive over 5000 new jobs and the majority will be women workforce. R&D and IPs will also grow strong from this cluster. It's the right time for global companies to explore and grow together," he added.

This annual event aims to elevate Karnataka's ESDM sector globally by fostering collaboration among industry, startups, and academia.

"By showcasing the Bengaluru-Mysuru corridor as a premier technology hub, the event seeks to highlight the business potential and attract significant investments exceeding Rs 1000 crore, generate over 5000 new jobs, promote local innovation, and enhance the sector's global brand. This event will position Mysuru as a center for technological advancement," the statement added.