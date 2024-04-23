N S Venkatesh joins Atachi Finserv as its Chairman

Chennai, Apr 23 (PTI) Veteran financial professional N S Venkatesh has taken over as the Chairman of Athachi Finserv Pvt Ltd, part of the diversified conglomerate Athachi Group, the company said.

Athachi Finserv offers end-to-end wealth creation solutions to investors by offering an entire spectrum of investments including mutual funds and equities among others.

Venkatesh who has held various responsibilities, also helmed the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) as its CEO from 2017 to 2023, Athachi Finserv said in a statement on Tuesday.

"Venkatesh brings in great wealth of experience spanning over four decades to Athachi. During his successful tenure as the CEO of AMFI, he oversaw the remarkable growth of the Mutual Fund industry, with Assets Under Management rising from Rs 22 lakh crore to Rs 50 lakh crore, while SIPs jumped from Rs 3,500 crore to Rs 18,000 crore," it added. PTI VIJ VIJ SS