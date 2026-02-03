NABARD estimates Odisha’s priority sector credit potential at Rs 3.15 lakh cr for FY'27

Bhubaneswar, Feb 3 (PTI) The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has projected an overall credit potential for Odisha under the priority sector at Rs 3.15 lakh crore during the 2026-27 fiscal.

NABARD on Tuesday conducted the state’s credit seminar for 2026-27, in which the State Focus Paper for Odisha was released, projecting an overall credit potential under the priority sector at Rs 3.15 lakh crore for 2026-27, against the previous year’s estimation of Rs 2.52 lakh crore.

MSMEs form the largest share at Rs 1.52 lakh crore, while agriculture accounts for Rs 1.14 lakh crore, with the balance spread across housing, education, renewable energy, social infrastructure, export credit and others, officials said.

Inaugurating the seminar, Chief Secretary Anu Garg underlined the state government’s thrust on the ‘Vision 2036’ blueprint, and sought support from all stakeholders to achieve the target of becoming a developed state by 2036 and a USD 1.5 trillion economy by 2047.

“Fulfilling Odisha’s ‘Vision 2036’ aspirations would require sincere efforts from one and all – the state government, public as well as private sectors. The banks must be well prepared to provide the enhanced credit,” she said. PTI BBM RBT